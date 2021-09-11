UrduPoint.com

Wasim, Haris Determined To Perform For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

Young right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim jr. and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Haris Saturday said that they were determined to perform for Pakistan team

Both the players interacted with media via video conference from Rawalpindi.

Wasim said he was ready to fill the all-rounder slot in the national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old was named in the 15-member squad for the mega event after his standout performances in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League and the recently-held Kashmir Premier League.

"I play aggressively. I'll be trying to follow whatever role I'm given. I'll be trying to live up to the expectations in the T20 World Cup for Pakistan," he said.

Wasim, who featured in PSL for Islamabad United said he was excited to work with erstwhile great Abdul Razzaq, who was his coach in First-Class cricket. "He helped me out in both batting and bowling. Now he is the assistant-coach with the team and I think it will be beneficial for me a lot as I have already worked with him in the past.

" He said he was optimistic to represent Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand. "I'm thankful to Allah Almighty that I have been picked up for Pakistan in this historic series. I'm really excited to make my ODI debut." He said he was impressed by England allrounder Ben Stokes, who was also his favourite player.

Mohammad Haris on the occasion said that the atmosphere of the team was very good and there was an opportunity for him to learn from all the seniors.

"I'm working harder to improve hard hitting. I am trying not only to be named in the squad but will by trying to secure my place through performances," he added.

Pakistan will play a three-match ODIs and five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 17, 19 and 21 September, while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

