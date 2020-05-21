Wasim Khan PCB hoping Bangladesh fixtures in 2021

(@fidahassanain)

Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, says the board has already identified opening of windows for remaining PSL matches but the planning for scenario based on no Asia Cup and on no World Cup in October.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board still hoped that it could complete the Bangladesh fixtures in 2021 besides opening of windows for remaining PSL matches, Wasim Khan said here on Thursday.

Wasim who is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was preparing for the upcoming challenges in the way of cricket.

“PCB is committed to mitigate financial coming in its way due to Coronavirus,” said Wasim Khan, pointed out that they brought test cricket back in Pakistan, MCC tour and holding PSL matches were on the board’s credit.

“Pakistan is lucky that such big events were done during very short span of time,” said Wasim Khan. He expressed these views while giving an interview to an international news organization.

He said Pakistan was lucky enough in many ways as they didn’t have a home series now until November.

“We are working out contingency plans in search of landscape during the next 12 months.

He pointed out that the scene for planning was based on no Asia Cup in September and no World Cup in October.

“We are trying to understand the full impact of Covid-19 and we will know it during the next couples of weeks,” said Wasim Khan.

It may be mentioned here that there are no potential losses for the board as the fate of the Asia Cup, which Pakistan was to host in September, was in limbo and uncertainty still hanging over this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.