ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Former captain Wasim Akram has advised the Pakistan team to finalise the Playing XI a day before the Sunday's big 2019 cricket World Cup game against India and inform the players to prepare them mentally.

Wasim said his heart wants Pakistan to win this match but India has depth in their batting and their bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah also look good in form.

Wasim said players should not have past records in their mind when they take on India and only think about the match they are playing on the day. "Players must remain focused on the game they're playing on that day," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He suggested that Pakistan could take advantage of Shikhar Dhawan's absence from the Indian line-up, saying that India would miss his presence to some extent.

"India has depth in batting but Dhawan scored a century in the previous game and he played with full determination and scored a hundred with an injury," he said.

Wasim said captain Sarfaraz Ahmed must lead the team bravely and fearlessly and everyone would stand behind him. "Captain must know that he will be blamed if team isn't doing well. No one will question the coach or anyone else," he said.

He also urged the Pakistani bowlers to bowl at the right length against India. "Pakistani bowlers didn't bowl on length against Australia. Other than Mohammad Aamir, no bowler could really trouble them. I hope Pakistan brings Shadab Khan back in the squad," he said.

Wasim said Pakistan will still miss a fifth bowler. "Mohamamd Hafeez and Shoaib Malik playing role of fifth bowler will give some advantage to Indian batting but you don't have much options," he said and added that he would still have had Faheem Ashraf in the WC squad despite his poor form.