UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasim Wants Fawad Alam Included In 2nd Test

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Wasim wants Fawad Alam included in 2nd Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes the Green-shirts should include Fawad Alam in the middle order in the second Test against England at Southampton on August 13.

"In the next match, you won't find a turning wicket. You will play with one spinner and you will have to play with an extra batsman," a private news channel quoted Wasim as saying.

The Sultan of Swing, who took 414 and 502 wickets in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, respectively, said Alam has an average of over 50 in first-class and he should be given a chance in the second Test.

"If I was the captain, I would include Fawad Alam in the middle order," he said.

The visitors have already lost the first Test match by three wickets.

For the defeat, Wasim blamed both batsmen and the bowlers. "We committed many tactical mistakes while bowling in the second innings," said the former cricketer.

Wasim, who in 199 ODI match wins, took 326 wickets at under 19 apiece with a run rate of 3.70 and took 18 four-wicket hauls, said that two senior batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafique didn't perform with the bat and "the team's morale goes down if your senior players don't perform".

Azhar Ali, who replaced Sarafaraz Ahmed as a Test captain, was severely criticized on social media and by former cricketers on tv shows over his poor batting form and captaincy.

Akram said Azhar Ali needs to improve his body language and communication skills.

"If we win the remaining Test matches he should continue as captain. It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don't win and he doesn't perform then Pakistan cricket board have to look for someone else," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Poor Social Media Wasim Akram Southampton Azhar Ali Fawad Alam August TV

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

12 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.