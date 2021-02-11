UrduPoint.com
Wasim's Glimpses Can Be Seen In Amir: Razzaq

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:21 PM

Wasim's glimpses can be seen in Amir: Razzaq

Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Mohammad Amir was an extremely talented bowler saying glimpses of Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram could be seen in hi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Mohammad Amir was an extremely talented bowler saying glimpses of Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram could be seen in him.

Razzaq, who was currently the head coach of domestic champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was disappointed to see pacer Amir retire from international cricket and urged players to give importance to the longer-version over other formats of the game.

"He (Amir) is an extremely talented bowler and you could see glimpses of Wasim Akram in him. It would be great for Pakistan cricket if he consistently played and performed for Pakistan. Amir's retirement is major setback, both, for him and Pakistan cricket," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"Players who give priority to T20s over Test cricket will never go on to become great players," he said.

Razzaq also praised pacer Hasan Ali for playing a key role in Pakistan's Test series win over the Proteas.

"Hasan was eager to play international cricket and his hard work paid dividends. His performance in the Test matches (against South Africa) was outstanding and that led Pakistan to victory," he said.

Razzaq, also considered the Green-shirts favorites for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa beginning Thursday.

Razzaq was optimistic about the home side's chances in the T20 series. "I think that the squad for T20s was selected on merit and the home advantage will mean that Pakistan start the series as favorites. I'm optimistic that Pakistan will win the T20 series as well," said Razzaq.

He also rued absence of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who has been a prolific run-scorer in the shortest format of the game during the recent past.

"Hafeez was in good form but his priority was T10 League. A player of his stature should have preferred Pakistan over T10 League," he said.

