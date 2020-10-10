UrduPoint.com
Wasps Storm Into Premiership Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Wasps storm into Premiership final

Wasps powered into their first English Premiership final since 2017 with a brilliant 47-24 demolition of Bristol on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Wasps powered into their first English Premiership final since 2017 with a brilliant 47-24 demolition of Bristol on Saturday.

Lee Blackett's side made it 12 wins from their last 13 Premiership matches as Bristol were swept aside in the play-off semi-final at the Ricoh Arena.

Malakai Fekitoa, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Zach Kibirige and Matteo Minozzi all scored tries for Wasps, while Jimmy Gopperth converted nine kicks out of 11 attempts.

Battered Bristol, who play Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final next week, managed tries in reply by Luke Morahan, Harry Thacker, Max Malins and Harry Randall, with Callum Sheedy adding two conversions.

After one of the most difficult weeks in Premiership history, Wasps put the focus back on the pitch with a swaggering performance.

Sale Sharks' climax to the regular season last weekend was postponed by three days after 16 players and three staff tested positive for Covid-19, only for an additional eight positive tests forcing the match to be forfeited on Wednesday.

It meant Wasps and Bristol did not know their play-off opponents for sure until 72 hours before kick-off, yet Blackett's men never looked shaken by their disrupted build-up.

They face the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between Exeter and Bath in the title match at Twickenham on October 24.

Wasps will be bidding for a seventh Premiership crown and their first since 2008.

