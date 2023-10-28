Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea must arrest an alarming run of home results after goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford the bragging rights with a 2-0 win in the west London derby on Saturday

The big-spending Blues have won just one of their last 13 home Premier League games over the past two seasons and this latest setback punctures belief that Pochettino was beginning to get Chelsea back on track.

After a difficult start to the Argentine's reign, back-to-back victories over Fulham and Burnley were followed by an impressive performance, even though they blew a two-goal lead, in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend.

However, Brentford leapfrogged Chelsea into 10th in the Premier League table, pushing Pochettino's men into the bottom half.

"I'm not happy and think the players also and the whole club is not happy about the run (at home)," said Pochettino.

"It's a long time that we need to be more consistent here and very disappointed with this. We feel the responsibility that we need to change the dynamic."

Chelsea started brightly, penning the Bees back, but it was a familiar tale for Pochettino as his side lacked the clinical touch to make good approach play count.

The former Tottenham boss said on Friday that Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback from the knee injury that has prevented the £52 million ($63 million) signing making a competitive appearance yet for his new club.

On this evidence, the French international's return cannot come soon enough as Chelsea's other new striker Nicolas Jackson again failed to fire.

- 'Have to be clinical' -

Noni Madueke was unfortunate when his blistering strike from a narrow angle came back off the crossbar after just 10 minutes.

Marc Cucurella should have done much better with a tame effort straight at Mark Flekken after being picked out by the impressive Cole Palmer.

The former Manchester City winger and Raheem Sterling have been the bright sparks as Chelsea's attack has flickered into life in recent weeks.

But Sterling was also guilty of being wasteful when he blazed well off target from close range.

"It's difficult to accept the defeat because we dominated the first half," added Pochettino. We had the chances, the control. We were so good but in the last 30 metres you have to be clinical."

The defending for Brentford's opening goal will anger Pochettino as much as his forwards' wastefulness.

Mbeumo hung up a cross to the back post and Pinnock took advantage of ball watching by Madueke to power home a header at Robert Sanchez's near post.

After that, it was Brentford who looked the more likely to add to their lead despite Chelsea dominating possession.

Sanchez flew off his line to deny substitute Yehor Yarmoliuk his first Brentford goal before Mbeumo fired inches wide.

Brentford were on the verge of a famous win at Old Trafford earlier this month only for Manchester United to score twice in stoppage time.

However, this time it was Thomas Frank's men who sealed the three points at the death.

Sanchez's decision to come forward for a corner in search of an equaliser backfired as Brentford broke quickly up the other end and Neal Maupay gave Mbeumo the simple task of rolling into an empty net.

Victory means Brentford become the first side to ever win their first three Premier League away games against Chelsea.