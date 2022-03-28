UrduPoint.com

Watchdog Calls On FIFA To Pay Reparations For Mistreatment Of Migrant Workers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Watchdog Calls on FIFA to Pay Reparations for Mistreatment of Migrant Workers

QATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) An international human rights watchdog on Monday urged FIFA to provide reparations for migrant workers who were mistreated or exploited while building infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) made its call ahead of the final draw for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held on April 1. HRW has repeatedly shed light on multiple�migrant abuses since the preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup took off, including wage theft, debt bondage from high recruitment fees, and illness due to employer negligence and working in heat.

"FIFA, which selected Qatar to host the World Cup, also shares the blame for migrants' suffering.

Instead of pressuring Qatari authorities to act, it covered up the government's complacency. Under the United Nations Guiding Principles on business and Human Rights that FIFA adopted in 2016, FIFA has a responsibility to provide reparations for abuses it caused or contributed to - a responsibility that is has yet to meet," the watchdog said.

Thousands of workers reportedly died in Qatar within the last decade. According to HRW, for their families, who rarely receive any type of explanation or compensation, these losses have taken a massive emotional and financial toll. The Qatari authorities have maintained a system that allows this to continue, without effective remedies for those abused, HRW said.

