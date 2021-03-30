UrduPoint.com
Water Sports To Be Inaugurated Soon At Tanda Dam Kohat

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:43 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister , Ziaullah Bangash along with Special Assitant on Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday visited Tanda Dam Kohat to review water sports activities and the arrangements for launching of Water sports project

Ziaullah Bangash said that Tanda Dam Kohat was the best tourist destination especially for the southern districts and its watersports project at Tanda Dam Kohat will be inaugurated soon.

"This is a big project to promote tourism in Kohat, launched under a public-private partnership".

All the facilities of water sports will be available here at Tanda Dam including boat rides and water jets, he said.

During the visit Kamran Bangash inspected safety instruments at the tourists destination.

The start of water sports faculty aimed to promote sports and entertainment activities along with tourism.

