Waterlogged Outfield Delays Start To USA V Ireland T20 World Cup Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The start of Friday's T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland was delayed by two hours as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield
South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned.
There were heavy showers earlier on Friday morning and umpires will hold their third pitch inspection at 12:30 local time -- two hours after the scheduled start.
Should the Group A game be abandoned, the USA would qualify for the Super Eights stage, along with group leader India, while Pakistan and Ireland would be eliminated with Canada.
