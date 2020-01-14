UrduPoint.com
Watford V Tranmere FA Cup Tie Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:43 PM

Watford v Tranmere FA Cup tie postponed

Watford's FA Cup third-round replay against Tranmere has been postponed following heavy rainfall at Prenton Park, the League One club announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Watford's FA Cup third-round replay against Tranmere has been postponed following heavy rainfall at Prenton Park, the League One club announced on Tuesday.

The tie was scheduled for Tuesday evening but the pitch has become unplayable.

"Tonight's @EmiratesFACup game against @WatfordFC has been postponed," Tranmere confirmed on Twitter. "A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."The first match between the clubs finished 3-3 after third-tier Tranmere recovered from a 3-0 deficit.

Among the other third-round replays on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham take on Middlesbrough while Manchester United host Wolves on Wednesday.

