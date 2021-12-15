UrduPoint.com

Watford's Burnley Clash Postponed Due To Covid Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Watford's Premier League clash at Burnley was postponed less than three hours before kick-off because of "an ongoing Covid outbreak" within the Hornets' squad on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Watford's Premier League clash at Burnley was postponed less than three hours before kick-off because of "an ongoing Covid outbreak" within the Hornets' squad on Wednesday.

Burnley revealed the match at Turf Moor had been cancelled at the last minute after their opponents were hit by the coronavirus.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm tonight's match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad," the Clarets said in a statement.

It was the third Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid in the last week as the new Omicron variant causes havoc in England's top-flight.

Tottenham's trip to Brighton last Sunday was called off due to an outbreak at the north London club, while Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was cancelled after the Old Trafford club's positive tests.

Several matches in the second-tier Championship have also been postponed recently because of Covid cases.

"It is with regret the Premier League board has postponed Burnley FC's home fixture against Watford FC," a Premier League statement said.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford's squad.

As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

"The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening's game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

"In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone's health of utmost importance." United, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, Norwich and Aston Villa had already been hit by the virus over the last week.

The Premier League has responded to the growing number of positive cases by introducing strict virus protocols.

Players and staff must take a lateral flow test every time they enter their club's training ground.

Twice-weekly PCR testing is also reported to have been introduced after a clubs' shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

The increased testing will sit alongside the other recently introduced emergency measures, including face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing.

Related Topics

Football London Leicester Norwich Brighton Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday From Premier League Tottenham Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to ..

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

22 seconds ago
 Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Env ..

Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Envoy for Normalization With Arme ..

24 seconds ago
 Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice ..

Ukraine Says Interpol Declined to Issue Red Notice for Ex-Crimean Prosecutor

26 seconds ago
 Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged town ..

Biden visits Kentucky to tour tornado-ravaged towns

28 seconds ago
 Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights A ..

Syria's Assad Met With Russian Children's Rights Advocate in Damascus

28 minutes ago
 Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Mi ..

Aging B-52's to Stay in Service With Long Range Missiles Into 2050s - US Air For ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.