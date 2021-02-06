UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watkins Strikes Early As Villa Sink Arsenal

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:43 PM

Watkins strikes early as Villa sink Arsenal

Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to be more ruthless after they crashed to a second successive Premier League defeat as Ollie Watkins' early goal fired Aston Villa to a 1-0 win on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to be more ruthless after they crashed to a second successive Premier League defeat as Ollie Watkins' early goal fired Aston Villa to a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Arteta's side fell behind after just 74 seconds at Villa Park and were unable to muster a convincing response.

Arsenal lost at Wolves on Tuesday and have gone three league games without a victory.

The Gunners are languishing in 10th place, nine points adrift of the top four as their faint hopes of Champions League qualification look less realistic by the day.

"Really strong performance. We completely dominated the game, we dominated every department, and we should have won," Arteta said.

"But in the Premier League when you give a goal to the opponent - and we gave them another three opportunities to be fair, just giving them to them - and then you are not ruthless in the opponent's box, you don't win games.

"That is something we have to do better, and it cost us two games in the last few days because the reality is we should have won both games. It's a big blow." When Arsenal faced Villa in November, they suffered a lacklustre 3-0 defeat that sent them sliding towards the relegation zone.

Although Arsenal had managed to claw their way back up the table, eighth-placed Villa once again revealed the flaws that plague Arteta's men.

Arsenal, badly lacking a cutting edge, have scored just once in their last three matches and retain a fatal inability to stay focused at the back.

Villa took the lead with their earliest Premier League goal since 2014, aided by some woeful defending from the Gunners.

Arsenal's Cedric Soares gave the ball away and Bertrand Traore crossed to the unmarked Watkins, whose shot went in via a deflection off Rob Holding.

- Martinez shines - Former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez made a superb save to keep Villa ahead when he tipped over Granit Xhaka's free-kick, with Holding headed just wide from the resulting corner.

With Bernd Leno suspended, Mat Ryan was making his first appearance in goal for Arsenal after joining on loan from Brighton.

Ryan did well to keep out Traore's close-range chip before Gabriel blocked Ross Barkley's follow-up effort.

Villa had won 10 of the 11 league games in which they had scored the first goal this season.

They were back on top at the start of the second half and John McGinn's blast was saved by Ryan.

Barkley fired just over after a fine run from Jack Grealish opened up the Arsenal defence.

Back in the squad for the second successive game after his mother's illness, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench with 30 minutes left.

The Gabon forward was unable to convert Nicolas Pepe's cross as Martinez beat him to it with an out-stretched hand.

Pepe was Arsenal's lone bright spark and the Ivorian's low strike forced Martinez to save with his feet.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, on as a substitute, wasted a late chance to equalise. The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder smashed over from the edge of the area.

Related Topics

Loan Fine Brighton Lead Gabon November From Top Real Madrid Arsenal Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

8 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

8 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

11 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

11 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 minutes ago

Football: English Championship table

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.