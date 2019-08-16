UrduPoint.com
Watling Puts New Zealand In Strong Position In Galle

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:49 PM

Watling puts New Zealand in strong position in Galle

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :A fighting half-century by wicketkeeper-batsman B.J. Watling helped New Zealand to take a lead of 177 at stumps on day three in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

New Zealand, who trailed Sri Lanka by 18 runs in the first innings, finished on 195 for seven and a target around 200 could prove tricky for the hosts.

Spinners have long ruled the roost at Galle and towards the tail end of the game they tend to become even more threatening.

The highest successful run chase in here is 99 by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2014 and armed with a three-pronged spin attack, New Zealand should be already feeling comfortable.

