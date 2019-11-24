UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watling's Double, Santner's Triple Have England Reeling

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Watling's double, Santner's triple have England reeling

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :England were battling for survival after Mitchell Santner took three cheap wickets following a match-turning double century by BJ Watling in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

After New Zealand declared at 615 for nine on day four in Mount Maunganui, England were 55 for three at stumps, needing a further 207 on the final day if they are to make the Black Caps bat again.

After more than two days and 201 overs in the field, much of it watching Watling and then Santner take the game away from them, England had an uncomfortable two hours batting with both openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns falling, followed by nightwatchman Jack Leach from the last ball of the day.

After their marathon batting stint, wicketkeeper Watling and Santner reunited to remove Sibley for 12. The spinner then had Burns for 31 and Leach without scoring in his three for six off 8.4 overs.

It capped a remarkable day for Santner, who earlier posted his maiden Test century during a record-breaking stand with Watling.

Sibley's wicket was the first by a New Zealand spinner on home soil since March 2018 with 101 Test wickets in 11 innings since all falling to seamers.

Burns, batting with a thumb glued together after being split when fielding on Friday, was dropped once at midwicket while another chance fell just short of Tom Latham who had taken the wicketkeeper's gloves at the start of the innings.

When Watling returned to the field he dropped an edge off Sibley although the England opener did not add to his score before he was dismissed, while Latham took a smart catch at forward short leg to remove Leach.

England had their tails up when New Zealand were 197 for five, with the cream of their crop, including the talismanic Kane Williamson, out.

But Watling put New Zealand back on an equal footing in a 116-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme and then put the home side firmly in charge as he rewrote the record books with Santner.

Both scored Test bests with Watling posting 205, beating his 142 not out against Sri Lanka in 2015, while Santner scored 126 to surpass his 73 against Bangladesh in 2017.

Their 261 for the seventh wicket eclipsed the previous New Zealand record stand of 225 by Chris Cairns and Jacob Oram against South Africa at Eden Park in 2004.

When New Zealand declared soon after Jofra Archer claimed Watling's wicket, the 615 was their highest total against England, going past their 551-9 declared at Lord's in 1973.

Watling faced 473 deliveries and hit 24 fours and a six during more than 11 remarkable hours of batting which extended his unbroken time in the middle to 16 hours 16 minutes after he batted for 306 minutes to score an unbeaten 105 in his last Test innings against Sri Lanka three months ago.

Sam Curran, who claimed Santner's wicket, finished with three for 119.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Sri Lanka Cairns Marathon Split South Africa BJ Watling Mitchell Santner Colin De Grandhomme March Sunday 2017 2015 2018 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

11 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.