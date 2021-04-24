UrduPoint.com
Watney Makes Hole-in-one At New Orleans PGA Pairs Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:23 AM

Watney makes hole-in-one at New Orleans PGA pairs event

American Nick Watney aced the 224-yard par-3 14th hole with a 6-iron in Friday's second round of the US PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :American Nick Watney aced the 224-yard par-3 14th hole with a 6-iron in Friday's second round of the US PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The hole-in-one at the pairs event at TPC Louisiana left Watney and partner Charley Hoffman, who began Friday off the 10th tee, on 1-under par through five holes.

Watney's ace marked the fourth hole-in-one at the tournament since the duos format was introduced in 2017, following Billy Hurley and Chris Paisley in 2018 and Kevin Kisner in 2019.

Watney, 39, won his first PGA title at New Orleans in 2007, before it adopted the pairs format. The most recent of his five career PGA titles came at The Barclays in 2012.

More Stories From Sports

