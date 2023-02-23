Watson starts for England against Wales in Six Nations

UrduPoint.com

Anthony Watson is set for his first start for England since 2021 after being named on the wing to face Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Cardiff

Watson has replaced the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins in the only change to the starting XV that defeated Italy 31-14 at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

Leicester flyer Watson last started for England against Ireland in a March 2021 Six Nations clash in Dublin.

Watson, who turns 29 on Sunday, spent nearly a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Experienced forward Courtney Lawes could make his England return at the Principality Stadium after being named on the bench.

The 34-year-old has spent much of this season out of action as a result of concussion and various injuries but could play a role in Cardiff either as a lock or at blindside flanker.

Ben Curry is also on the bench after the back-row's twin brother, Tom, was ruled out with an unspecified leg injury.

England captain Owen Farrell continues to lead the side from fly-half.

