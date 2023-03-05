Waves of inflation not reducing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :The wave of inflation in Peshawar could not be reduced after going through different markets and the prices of vegetables and fruits have increased with every passing day.

However, the district administration has fixed rates of various items including vegetables and fruits but despite that, an increase has been witnessed.

The rate of Onion 150, Tomato 50, Lemon 200, Garlic 360, and Ginger 600 per kg while among vegetables, potato 50, kachalu 150, Shimla pepper and peas 120 while the rates of the fruits jumped to water Melon 180, grapes 300, Apple 310, banana 250 rupees per dozen.

The price per kg of live chicken was reduced by Rs 10 per kg while the price of live chicken in the market is Rs 445 per kg.