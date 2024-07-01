Wawrinka, 39, Makes Flying Start At Wimbledon
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Stan Wawrinka says he does not want to "go home", revealing his enduring passion for tennis after the 39-year-old beat British wild card Charles Broom in straight sets in his Wimbledon opener on Monday.
The Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion, the oldest man in the draw, hit 38 winners in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory on No. 2 Court.
Wawrinka, who has slumped to 95th in the world, is just the 10th man in the Open Era to win a Wimbledon singles match aged 39 or older.
The former world number three came into the match with just three wins under his belt on the ATP Tour this year.
The Swiss player said the "pressure" of the sport drives him on in the latter stages of his career.
"I love playing tennis," he said. "I love having the chance to play in the biggest tournaments in the world.
"Of course, I haven't had the best results this year. But as much as I enjoy what I'm doing, I think there is enough reason to keep playing.
"I don't want to go home. Playing tennis was a dream when I was young. Being a professional athlete was a dream. Now I'm there, there's no way I'm going to just stop because I am bored of it.
"I love what I'm doing. I'm passionate about the sport. I want to keep pushing myself as much as I can and see where I can go."
The two-time former Wimbledon quarter-finalist will face fellow veteran, the 37-year-old Gael Monfils in the second round.
