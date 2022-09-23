UrduPoint.com

Wawrinka Stuns Medvedev To Reach Metz Quarters

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Wawrinka stuns Medvedev to reach Metz quarters

Metz, France, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Stan Wawrinka produced an impressive display to beat former world number one Daniil Medvedev for his first top-10 win since 2020 in Metz on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, currently ranked 284th in the world after injury problems, missed a match point in the second set before winning 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka came through two rounds of qualifying to make the main draw of the ATP event and has now won four straight matches.

"I'm very happy with the level of play that I managed today," said Wawrinka, who missed 12 months from March 2021 with a tendon injury.

"It's for moments like this that I did everything to come back.

" Top seed Medvedev hit back in a dramatic second-set tie-break in a topsy-turvy contest.

Wawrinka saw two break points for a 4-0 lead in the decider come and go before being pegged back to 3-3.

But the 37-year-old held his nerve and broke again, completing the victory on his third match point.

"Stan was better than me and he won," said Medvedev. "I tried to hang on. I had opportunities but it wasn't good enough.

"But respect to Stan, I didn't think he was 37."Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer in his first ATP quarter-final since January 2021.

Earlier Thursday, second seed Hubert Hurkacz ended former US Open champion Dominic Thiem's run with a 6-3, 6-4 success.

Related Topics

World Metz Lead Sweden January March 2020 Event From Top US Open

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

6 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

6 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

6 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

6 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

6 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.