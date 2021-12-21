UrduPoint.com

Wazir, Hazara Return Home

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:37 PM

Pakistani boxers Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara reached back home here on Tuesday after bagging titles in the Middle East Boxing Champion at UAE

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani boxers Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara reached back home here on Tuesday after bagging titles in the middle East Boxing Champion at UAE.

Wazir, won the title of Middle East Champion by defeating his Tanzanian rival. Usman, who is from Astore in Gilgit Baltistan, won by a majority decision against his Tanzanian opponent.

Nicknamed 'The Asian Boy', Wazir was widely regarded as one of the best contemporary Pakistani boxers. He was currently an undefeated welterweight boxer and is the first Pakistani to hold the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Asian title.

Meanwhile, Hazara has won the Asian Boxing Federation title after beating his Ugandan opponent Ben Nsubuga in a fight.

Both Pakistani boxers were given a warm welcome by the fans when they arrived here at the Islamabad International Airport On the arrival of boxers, fans and people chanted slogans of "Long live Pakistan".

The Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman presented bouquets to the boxers.

Speaking on the occasion, Wazir along with Hazara said, "The prayers of the whole country were with us and our achievement is the victory of Pakistan." Wazir said the performances can be improved if concerned authorities supported the game and boxers. "I bore all expenses for Asian and Middle East titles and never received any support from the concerned authorities," he said.

Wazir vowed to continue to make the name of Pakistan proud by winning laurels for the country at international level.

"The concerned authorities should support boxing as Pakistan has a lot of talent in the game," he said.

