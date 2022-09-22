UrduPoint.com

Wazir Hopeful To Become First Pakistani Boxer To Win World Youth Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Wazir hopeful to become first Pakistani boxer to win World Youth title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Top pugilist Usman Wazir is hopeful to become the first Pakistani boxer to bring the 'World Youth' title home and make the whole nation proud.

"I'm the first Pakistani to fight for the World Youth title. I'm training hard for my fight and hopefully I will become the first Pakistani boxer to win the title," he told APP.

Wazir, will be facing a Thai boxer on September 28 for the title match in Bangkok, Thailand. Wazir, who remains undefeated in international fights, will be up against the top ranked Thai boxer Somphot Seesa in the title fight.

"Though it will be the home ground of the Thai boxer but I'm not at all under-pressure.

I request whole Pakistani nation to remember me in their prayers. I want to make Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan proud by winning the title," the Asian Boy said.

Wazir, who was determined to triumph and shine in the world of boxing, had also won the World Boxing Association Asia Welterweight title in June this year.

On the other hand, he also bagged the World Boxing Council middle East Champion title last year. The 22-year-old from Gilgit-Baltistan, also grabbed Super Light category competition in Manila, Philippines.

