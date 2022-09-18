UrduPoint.com

Wazir To Fight For World Youth Title

Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistani ace boxer and formerly known as 'Asian Boy' Usman Wazir would step in the ring for The World Youth title to take place on September 28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Wazir, who remains undefeated in international fights, he would face top ranked Thai boxer Somphot Seesa in the World Youth Title fight.

Wazir also won the World Boxing Association Asia Welterweight title in June this year. On the other hand, he had also bagged the World Boxing Council middle East Champion title last year.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, also bagged the Super Light category competition in Manila, Philippines.

"I'm hopeful for the win in The World Youth Title and I request whole Pakistani nation to remember me in their prayers. I'm training hard for the fight and I want to make Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan proud by winning the title," the Asian Boy said.

Usman was determined to triumph and shine in the world of boxing.

