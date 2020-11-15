UrduPoint.com
Waziristan Azmari, Team KP Declare As Joint Winner In IGFC Taekwondo

Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) ::Waziristan Azmari and Team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly declared as the winners with both claiming the overall trophy of the IGFC Taekwondo Championship, which concluded here on Sunday.

Team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won two gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals by securing 60 points while Waziristan Azmari also got two gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals and were tied at points table 60 points each.

Besides Team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Waziristan Azmari, 200 players from Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Team Blue took part.

In the Junior Male category, Waziristan Azmari claimed five gold medals, and two bronze medals by securing 85 points. Team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got one gold medal, one silver medal and two bronze medals with 35 points.

Balochistan claimed one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals by securing 45 points. Islamabad with one gold medal, one silver medal and three bronze medals got 40 points.

Punjab recorded 30 points with one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal. Sindh got 20 points with one gold and one bronze medal and AJK got 15 points with one silver and one bronze medal and Gilgit-Baltistan took two bronze medals with 10 points, KP Team Blues recorded 60 points, with two gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals respectively.

In the Junior Male category KP and GB Teams tied the points tally with 35 points each with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals each.

Islamabad also got 35 points with two silver medals and four bronze medals, AJK got 30 points with one gold medal, one silver and one bronze medal. Punjab took 30 points with two silver medals and as many bronze medals, Balochistan got 25 points with one silver and three bronze medals and Sindh struggled at last with 5 points by winning one bronze medal.

Members besides civil and military officers to watch the competitions. Provincial Assembly Member Maulana Issamuddin, was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders players.

He appreciated IGFC South and said that it was a great pleasure to see such a big event for the first time in Waziristan. He said that such activities are essential for a healthy society and peace on the one hand young athletes get sports opportunities while on the other hand the whole world got the message that complete peace in Waziristan restored through the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

On the other hand, the players from outside said that there is complete peace in Waziristan and whenever we get a chance, we will go to Waziristan for sightseeing and entertainment. Finally, the special guest Sector Commander South KP along with MPA Mualana Issamuddin gave away the prizes.

Chairman KP Taekwondo Association and International Technical Official, who recently got certification from Korea, Ilyas Afridi, players, officials and a large number of spectators were also present.

