Waziristan Grand Sports Gala concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Waziristan Grand Sports Gala, organized by the Tribal Youth Association with the support of the Pakistan Army and FC administration, successfully concluded in South Waziristan (Upper).

This mega sports event was held in collaboration with Frontier Corps South and took place across three tehsils in Upper South Waziristan, Sararogha, Sarwekai, and Makeen.

A total of 83 teams participated in cricket, football, and volleyball tournaments, generating great enthusiasm among the local community. The President of the Tribal Youth Association, Murtaza Mehsud, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Army and IG FC South for their significant role in making this event a success.

He hoped that similar events would continue to be organized in the future to foster a spirit of unity and provide healthy activities for the youth.

Mehsud lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army and FC in promoting peace and trust within the tribal districts.

He noted that such events not only engaged the youth in positive activities but also strengthen the harmony and confidence among the local population.

The sports gala attracted active participation from young people, tribal elders, and members from various sectors of society who appreciated the initiative. Local residents expressed their support for this event and hope for more such activities in the future.

