WBCL, IBSA To Work For Blind Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2023 | 06:11 PM

World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBCL) and International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) wants to develop necessary frameworks where visually impaired athletes can thrive on the global stage

In a significant step towards fostering sports inclusion and expanding opportunities for visually impaired athletes, a meeting took place between Syed Sultan Shah, President WBCL, and Ilgar Rahimov, President IBSA.

Giving details of the meeting which took place in Birmingham, Sultan informed APP that the meeting discussed exploration of a potential sports partnership and the inclusion of cricket in future IBSA games.

He said both engaged in discussion about the power of sports to break down the barriers and promote inclusivity. They expressed their shared commitment to creating an environment where visually impaired athletes can thrive on the global stage.

Sultan Shah, sees this meeting as a promising step towards opening up new avenues for blind cricket.

By collaborating with IBSA, we can further develop and promote the Blind Cricket," he said.

Ilgar Rahimov, was happy about the possibility of including blind cricket in future IBSA games and would discuss this matter in IBSA board meeting.

Our discussions with World Blind Cricket Ltd align with our vision of expanding the horizons of blind sports as large number of athletes participate and their passion make these sports an interesting one.

Both organizations recognized the need to work closely and collaborative efforts would be made to develop the necessary frameworks to facilitate the integration of blind cricket into the broader spectrum of IBSA sports.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Sultan Shah and Ilgar Rahimov expressing their eagerness to take the discussions forward.

It may be mentioned that WBCL was a global governing body for Blind Cricket while IBSA oversees various sports for blind and partially sighted athletes.

