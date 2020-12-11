UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WBSC Executive Board Executes Online Meeting, Decisions

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

WBSC Executive Board executes online meeting, decisions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Fraccari has said that a return to the diamond in 2021, particularly at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, "will be a strong message of hope" to the world.

The WBSC Executive Board, during its fifth and last online meeting of 2020, reviewed the report of the Baseball and Softball working groups, which discussed plans concerning future WBSC events, especially taking into consideration COVID-19 health and safety regulations, with further discussions planned ahead of the next Executive board meeting in February, the WBSC said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"We have not stood still," said WBSC President Riccardo FRACCARI during his opening address to the WBSC Executive Board.

"We have continued to operate by getting used to communicating in a different way, using new technologies.

"As you know, in March, we plan to resume our activities, with the Under-15 and the Women's Baseball World Cups. We will do so using the Bubble Concept, ensuring maximum safety for all participants: athletes, coaches, umpires, staff, etc.

"It will be a strong message of hope. Our activities cannot be suspended any further and it is time to get back on the diamond." A new Baseball5 international Calendar, starting in 2022, was approved, setting the pathway for qualification to the Youth Olympic Games 2026.

In other decisions, the Executive Board approved the new WBSC Strategy and structure, the Integrity Unit as well as the Unit's inclusion in the WBSC Constitution. E-games/e-sports and Baseball5 were also confirmed for inclusion in the Constitution as new disciplines of baseball/softball. All three will be up for approval at the next Congress, scheduled in 2022.

In addition, new Anti-Doping Rules were confirmed while the Board also approved the Independent Auditors Report of the Financial Statements of the 2019 business year.

In further evidence of the continued growth of the WBSC and the sport of baseball and softball around the world, the Executive Board approved the membership of the Cape Verde Baseball and Softball Federation, taking the total of National Federations to 198, including 28 in Africa, and the Italian Association Baseball for the Blind as an Associate Member.

"It will be a challenging and exciting 2021," said President Fraccari on a final note. "We hopefully will be able to forget 2020 soon. There are many reasons to do it. I really can't wait to meet you all in person."The next meeting of the Executive Board will be again online and will be scheduled on 4 February 2021

Related Topics

Africa World Business Tokyo Cape Verde February March Congress Women 2019 2020 Olympics All

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

14 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

31 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.