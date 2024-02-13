WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari facilitates new officials of Softball Federation of Pakistan

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has said that Pakistan has its name in the world in terms of sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has said that Pakistan has its name in the world in terms of sports.

"We appreciate the steps taken for the development and promotion of softball in Pakistan. In the future, we will continue our strong cooperation with the new officials of the Softball Federation of Pakistan", he said.

In his congratulatory letter, Riccardo Fracarri said that Asif Azeem has been associated with the game of softball for a long time and I hope that his vast experience in softball and his skills as president will be of great help in expanding the game in the region.

Ricardo Fracarri also expressed his desire that he wants to see the sport of softball in Pakistan fully developed, for which he plans to meet the president of the federation Asif Azeem very soon.

Meanwhile, the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Vice President Fatima Lakhani, Consul General of America in Karachi CONRAD TRIBBLE, Squash Legend Jahangir Khan, Hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Provincial Sports Minister Sindh Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and other personalities associated with sports have felicitated the newly elected President of Softball Federation Pakistan Asif Azeem, SVP Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder and Secretary Naseem Khan and other officials.

They expressed best wishes for the new office-bearers.