- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari facilitates new officials of Softball Federation of Pakistan
WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari Facilitates New Officials Of Softball Federation Of Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM
World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has said that Pakistan has its name in the world in terms of sports
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has said that Pakistan has its name in the world in terms of sports.
"We appreciate the steps taken for the development and promotion of softball in Pakistan. In the future, we will continue our strong cooperation with the new officials of the Softball Federation of Pakistan", he said.
In his congratulatory letter, Riccardo Fracarri said that Asif Azeem has been associated with the game of softball for a long time and I hope that his vast experience in softball and his skills as president will be of great help in expanding the game in the region.
Ricardo Fracarri also expressed his desire that he wants to see the sport of softball in Pakistan fully developed, for which he plans to meet the president of the federation Asif Azeem very soon.
Meanwhile, the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Vice President Fatima Lakhani, Consul General of America in Karachi CONRAD TRIBBLE, Squash Legend Jahangir Khan, Hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Provincial Sports Minister Sindh Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and other personalities associated with sports have felicitated the newly elected President of Softball Federation Pakistan Asif Azeem, SVP Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder and Secretary Naseem Khan and other officials.
They expressed best wishes for the new office-bearers.
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
More Stories From Sports
-
16-member strong Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games4 minutes ago
-
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T202 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score2 hours ago
-
Stokes marks 100th Test with India series on a knife-edge3 hours ago
-
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad4 hours ago
-
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 rolls into action on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Kapp claims second spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings5 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony5 hours ago
-
Young tennis player Zainab Ali passes away2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore7 hours ago