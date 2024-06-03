Open Menu

WBSC President Sees Bright Future Of Softball In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM

WBSC president sees bright future of softball in Pakistan

President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Riccardo Fraccari, sees a very bright future of softball in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Riccardo Fraccari, sees a very bright future of softball in Pakistan.

The successful holding of the first Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship at Karachi shows that softball in Pakistan was moving in the right direction and gaining popularity, said a press release.

In a video message sent to Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, the WBSC president said this championship was an important step towards the promotion of softball throughout Pakistan, especially among women.

"It was a great opportunity for the players from different provinces to showcase their skills and passion and of course they improved their game by showing their performance and sportsmanship", he said and added that he was very impressed with the hard work, passion and dedication of the Pakistani women players during the championship.

Riccardo Fraccari said this championship was not just a competition between provinces but it has seen an atmosphere of learning, progress and healthy competition between the players. "I believe that this event has strengthened the ties between the softball community.

In this connection, the tireless efforts and commitment of the Softball Federation of Pakistan for the promotion of softball is commendable, he said.

