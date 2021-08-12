UrduPoint.com

WBSC Releases New Baseball World Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:01 PM

WBSC releases new Baseball World Rankings

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has released the latest WBSC Baseball World Rankings, following the results of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has released the latest WBSC Baseball World Rankings, following the results of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The WBSC awarded a total of 1,239 points toward the WBSC Baseball World Rankings, based on the final standings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Baseball Tournament: Following a gold-medal performance in baseball at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Japan (4,290 total pts) remains No. 1 in the world, amongst a total of 85 currently ranked baseball nations.

Korea (3,423 pts) has climbed to its highest-ever ranking, at No. 2 in the world, surpassing now No. 3 Chinese Taipei (3,315 pts). No.

4 United States (3,077 pts) and No. 5 Mexico hold (2,270 pts) hold their respective positions in the rankings.

Behind the nation's historic bronze medal, the Dominican Republic (2,063 pts) has climbed to No. 6 in the world, tying the nation's highest-ever ranking, as No. 7 Australia (1,946 pts) falls one place.

No. 8 Netherlands (1,740 pts), Europe's top-ranked baseball nation, and No. 9 Canada (1,713 pts) each have advanced one place in the rankings, while No. 10 Venezuela (1,619 pts) holds its position.

The WBSC Baseball World Rankings measure National Team performance � from U-12 to Professional � in WBSC-sanctioned international competitions over a four-year period.

