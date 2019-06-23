UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WC 2019: Pakistan To Play Against South Africa Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:27 AM

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa today

There is no rain forecast for the day.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Pakistan are due to play their sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa at Lord’s today.

Warmer temperatures with the mercury rising to 26 degree Celsius is the forecast in London with grey clouds to hover over the stadium. There is no rain forecast for the day.

Pakistan are placed 9th with 3 points on the table with one win, three losses and one abandoned match. The match between Pakistan and South Africa has been dubbed a 'do or die' encounter for both the teams, which are equal at points table with three points each.

Lord's cricket ground has not proved lucky for Pak team in the World Cup encounters and it lost its previous two matches of the World Cups in the past.

Pak team will be facing South Africa in the World Cup match on Sunday and time will tell if it is able to write new cricket history at Lord's by breaking the jinx of defeats.

It will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams at the Lord's.

Before the match, the national players participated in different physical drills to maintain their fitness. Fielding, batting and bowling sessions, supervised by the head coach Mickey Arthur, were also held.

The players took part in long training session to whet their skills and ensure match-preparedness against South Africa.

Pakistan will next play against New Zealand on June 26, against Afghanistan on June 29 and lastly against Bangladesh on July 5.

Pakistan team has been urged to forget about the past and win the remaining four-matches of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with pride, as finishing on a high note matters in the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World ICC Bangladesh London South Africa June July Sunday 2019 Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

11 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.