WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa today

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

There is no rain forecast for the day.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Pakistan are due to play their sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa at Lord’s today.

Warmer temperatures with the mercury rising to 26 degree Celsius is the forecast in London with grey clouds to hover over the stadium. There is no rain forecast for the day.

Pakistan are placed 9th with 3 points on the table with one win, three losses and one abandoned match. The match between Pakistan and South Africa has been dubbed a 'do or die' encounter for both the teams, which are equal at points table with three points each.

Lord's cricket ground has not proved lucky for Pak team in the World Cup encounters and it lost its previous two matches of the World Cups in the past.

Pak team will be facing South Africa in the World Cup match on Sunday and time will tell if it is able to write new cricket history at Lord's by breaking the jinx of defeats.

It will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams at the Lord's.

Before the match, the national players participated in different physical drills to maintain their fitness. Fielding, batting and bowling sessions, supervised by the head coach Mickey Arthur, were also held.

The players took part in long training session to whet their skills and ensure match-preparedness against South Africa.

Pakistan will next play against New Zealand on June 26, against Afghanistan on June 29 and lastly against Bangladesh on July 5.

Pakistan team has been urged to forget about the past and win the remaining four-matches of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with pride, as finishing on a high note matters in the tournament.