WC 92' 28th anniversary, Inzamam says, it was biggest day for Pakistan cricket

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The 25th March of 1992 was the biggest day for Pakistan Cricket when the nation claimed the cricket crown under then captain and now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, says Inzamam ul Haq.

Talking to APP on Wesnesday, the Multan-based renowned cricketer and the hero of world cup 1992 semifinal, said that the Mar 25 was unforgettable for Pakistani nation when its national team defeated England led by Graham Gooch at historical Melbourn Cricket ground where Pakistan captain Imran Khan lifted the World Cup trophy in front of a crowd of 90000 with millions glued to tv screens in the cricket crazy world.

But today, Pakistan Super League (PSL) had to be postponed and cricket grounds were deserted all over the country due to coronavirus, Inzamam said.

Cricket lovers said, today the cricket grounds were deserted all over Pakistan and rest of the world due to new Coronavirus and children playing in streets are being told to go home to stay safe.

However, Inzamam was found optimistic saying that cricket's golden era would soon return under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.