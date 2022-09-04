WCLA revives traditional Dangal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has revived traditional 'Dangal' in the walled city.

According to WCLA sources on Sunday, more than 200 wrestlers from all over the country participated in the event held here at Mochi park while 10,000 people witnessed it.

Traders of the walled city supported the dangal and provided financial assistance. Sources said that from now onwards this dangal event would be held every year.

Malu wrestler won the dangal after defeating Mohsin Mochi wrestler Rustam Gujra.

Heera Baloch wrestler defeated Umar wrestler Jardanwala while competition between Arshad Pathan and Usman Tobewala, Rustam Toba Tek Singh ended in a tie. Similarly contest between Mamay wrestler vs Abdul Rehman Gujranwala tied. Competition between Rashid Gujjar and Qurban Kahanahwala also ended in a tie.

Mithu 'Pehlwan' and Wasim Gadhi match also tied. Abdul Wahab Pehlwan defeated Asif Pehlwan.

Apart from this, competitions of muscle boat and open wrestling were also held.