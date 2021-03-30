UrduPoint.com
'We Always Enjoyed South African Pitches'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:35 PM

'We always enjoyed South African pitches'

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq says pace and bounce both are the facts which a batsman enjoys when he comes here to play.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq said that they always enjoyed South African pitches.

Misbahul Haq said that the venues for both white ball series in South Africa would also suit his team.

He expressed these words to AFP after his team started preparation after arriving in the county. The Head Coach was much excited for three-one day internationals and four Twenty 20 internationals.

“Centurion and Wanderers, we always enjoyed these pitches,” said Misbah by recalling his previous tours to South Africa. He had captained Pakistan in 2012 and 13 tour of South Africa.

He further said: “ Pace and bounce both are such facts that you enjoy as a batsman when you come here,”.

“You just get full value for your shots. Some of the players in this team have already played here and performed very well,” he explained.

Both white ball series would be played between Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and SuperSport Park in Centurion to follow COVID-19 protocols.

The series will begin with an ODI at Centurion on Friday.

He admired the bowling side of his team, saying that Pakistan luckily have good fast bowlers and this was why they always did well here. “And of course, those past performances help you when you come again to play,”.

Misbah also appreciated reciprocal series, saying that it was important in these difficult times because of COVID-19 as the entire Calendar was impacted by the crisis. South Africa played a Test series and a T20 series in Pakistan recently.

“It is important for us that we must help each other and keep moving,” he added.

