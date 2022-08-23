UrduPoint.com

'We Are Alive': Mariupol Footballers Stay Strong As Season Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2022 | 09:27 PM

'We are alive': Mariupol footballers stay strong as season begins

As Ukraine's football season kicked off on Tuesday despite Moscow's ongoing invasion, players from a Mariupol club are hoping to do their devastated city proud after a dramatic escape from Russian troops

Demydiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :As Ukraine's football season kicked off on Tuesday despite Moscow's ongoing invasion, players from a Mariupol club are hoping to do their devastated city proud after a dramatic escape from Russian troops.

FSC Mariupol are warming up in the tiny village stadium of Demydiv 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Kyiv -- hundreds of kilometres from their base in the strategic port hub on the Sea of Azov.

Oleksandr Yaroshenko, the club's president, told AFP that he motivates the team's players by telling them: "You don't just play football. You have to play because we are Mariupol." Yaroshenko remembers that the club played a friendly two days before the February 24 invasion.

Nobody at the time believed Russia would attack.

Two days later, the first bombs fell on the city and Russian forces surrounded it within days.

When electricity and running water began to be cut off at the beginning of March due to the constant shelling, players and coaches began to converge on the club's base in the city centre.

Yaroshenko, who also owns a medical business, said he volunteered to coordinate medical facilities in the city -- which has seen some of the most intense fighting in the past six months of war.

Yaroshenko initially asked the players to leave on a club bus -- a big black coach with the inscription "Mariupol" above the windshield parked metres from the stadium.

But, not wanting to leave their relatives or fearing to come under fire along the way, most of the players refused to flee.

Related Topics

Football Attack Fire Electricity Business Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Mariupol Hub February March From Coach

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews progress of ongoing development sc ..

Meeting reviews progress of ongoing development schemes in Bahawalpur

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces exemption to 17.1 mln con ..

Prime Minister announces exemption to 17.1 mln consumers from FAC; waiver of fix ..

36 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to compensate flood victims: Addl CS S ..

Punjab govt to compensate flood victims: Addl CS Saqib Zafar

38 seconds ago
 Biden to Announce Student Loan Relief on Wednesday ..

Biden to Announce Student Loan Relief on Wednesday - Reports

40 seconds ago
 15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed ..

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed near Khairpur

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent meas ..

Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent measures to facilitate common man

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.