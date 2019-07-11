UrduPoint.com
We Are All Disappointed And Share The Same Emotions: Kohli After India’s Defeat

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:14 AM

We are all disappointed and share the same emotions: Kohli after India’s defeat

Following the embarrassing defeat, Kohli took to Twitter to share his sentiments.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) New Zealand recorded a stunning 18-run victory over India in a sensational match to qualify for the final second time in a row in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

He thanked the fans who came in huge numbers to support the team.

“Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment, he said we share the same emotions as you.

“We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind🇮🇳” Kohli wrote in his tweet.

New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday.

But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221 and Kohli's team crashed to an unexpected 18-run defeat against New Zealand.

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase.

Unable to cope with the pace bowling of Matt Henry and Trent Boult, India were reduced to 5-3, 24-4 and 92-6 before their Ravindra Jadeja-inspired late revival set up a tense finale that ultimately fell short.

Kohli was one of the India stars to flop as he was dismissed for one alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who also only managed a single each.

