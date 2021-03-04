UrduPoint.com
'We Are Analyzing Where Did We Make Mistake': PCB CEO Addresses Press Conference

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:52 PM

'We are analyzing where did we make mistake': PCB CEO addresses press conference

Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan confirms that PSL 6th edition has been postponed but assures that remaining matches will be played.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan said that they are investigating where did they commit mistake.

Wasim Khan said they tried their bes to provide best facilities and made best possible efforts to keep players and staff members safe from COVID-19.

"This is a big setback today as the franchise owners have invested huge money," said the CEO.

Delaying the league is a big loss to PCB and Franchise owners.

"Trust has badly been damaged this time," said Wasim Khan. He said many were there who committed violation of COVID-19 protocols. He said responsibility would be fixed and action would be taken against the responsible.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Director Medical Dr. Sohail were also present there during the press conference.

Wasim Khan said that seven people including six players and a staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. He stated that collective responsibility was needed.

