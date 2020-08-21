We are fully collaborating with PHF for revival of hockey: sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzer Fareed Shah and PMU officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened to review sports project including Revival of Hockey (Hockey League), Inauguration of Tehsil Sports Complex at Mianwali, Revival of Sports Period in Schools, Soft Playfield (Land of BoR), Sports Policy and Establishment of Sports School in Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the meeting thoroughly about the sports projects.

Addressing the meeting, the sports minister said that hockey is our national game and we are fully collaborating with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the revival of the national game. "In this regard we are planning to hold a hockey league and setting up hockey academies in different cities of the province. Our youth have plenty of hockey talent and we are making stringent measures to polish that talent. We are confident that our talented youth will help us a lot in regaining our lost hockey glory," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said: "We are going to take another revolutionary step in the shape of Sports School project at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "Young talented players will be given modern sports training besides providing them with the best education at Sports School.

The sports school project will have competent teachers and qualified coaches to teach and look after the young players. The prominent performers will be given certificates at the sports school", he maintained.

About sports policy, he said that our sports policy is in its final stages. "The revolutionary policy will play a key part in enhancing interest of youth in active sports activities. Besides this all the matters relating to teams, players, officials etc will be streamlined following the completion of sports policy," he asserted.

Punjab Minister for Sports informed that Sports Period in schools is also being revived to locate fresh sports talent in educational institutions. "With the revival of the sports period, the sports culture will flourish in schools and colleges," he stated.

He directed the concerned officials to complete the sports development schemes as early as possible. "The development work is underway in Punjab's central, north and south zones".

"Five sports development schemes including a cricket stadium are in progress in Mianwali. These schemes are on verge of completion and will be inaugurated in near future. A cricket ground and sports complex are also being built in Isakhel," he informed.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, on this occasion said a network of top sports projects is being established in all parts of the province. "These sports projects will have modern facilities and our potential youth could improve their sports skills and fitness through these facilities".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on this occasion said astro-turfs have been laid in 25 tehsils of the province.