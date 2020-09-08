UrduPoint.com
We Are Proud Of Our Martyrs And Their Sacrifices: DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

We are proud of our martyrs and their sacrifices: DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the Defence Day is celebrated every year across the country to remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs during 1965 war against India.

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of exhibition women hockey match at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The women hockey match was played between Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI and Rashid Minhas Shaheed XI in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan under the aegis of Sports board Punjab.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the spirit that entire Pakistan nation exhibited during the 1965 war was exemplary. "We are proud of our martyrs and their sacrifices. We will never forget our martyrs".

Director General Sports Punjab and his wife Zakia Adnan Aulakh were the guests of honour at the exhibition hockey match.

Both the teams were introduced to Zakia Adnan Aulakh before the match.

Zakia Adnan Aulakh, on the occasion said: "We are living in a comfortable environment in our country only due to the sacrifices of our martyrs. We dedicate today's hockey match to the martyrs of Sept 6," she added.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, General Manager PHF Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema and former captain national women hockey team Rahat Khan were also present on the occasion.

Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI defeated Rashid Minhas Shaheed XI by 3-2 in a closely fought encounter.

Later, Adnan Arshad Aulakh and his wife Zakia Adnan Aulakh distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the match.

