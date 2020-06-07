We can produce top quality players, says Saqlain Mushraq

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Head of Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq said that top quality players could be produced if all the game stakeholders were on the same page

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Head of Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq said that top quality players could be produced if all the game stakeholders were on the same page.

Saqlain, who was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2000, stressed the need for everyone to come together to make Pakistan the top team across all three formats of the game.

"We have to make Pakistan the top side in the world," the former spinner said. "We will bring our players in the world class category and make them a brand. We can produce top quality players if everyone is on the same page," a private news channel quoted him as saying. But he said that the side needs time to produce solid results.

The former off-spinner, who was the fastest to reach the milestones of 100, 150, 200 and 250 wickets in ODIs, added that players have to be made mentally strong.

"I will work on finding spinners along with grooming the talent." To a question on playing the game with bio-security measures, Saqlain added that it would be difficult for the Pakistan players to play under such arrangements but they can't just sit idle wither.

"Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and his team will be coming up with a plan which will provide his side a good opportunity for training. It will be highly beneficial if they are allowed to train just for a week."On his appointment as head of player development, Saqlain, who bagged 208 and 288 wickets in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, respectively, said that it was an honour to be working with the cricket board again. "I have a good vision as far as my department is concerned," he said.