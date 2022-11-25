Rob Page said his Wales team could not "sit and cry about" their agonising late defeat to Iran at the World Cup on Friday, with a clash against neighbours England to come

AlRayyan, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Rob Page said his Wales team could not "sit and cry about" their agonising late defeat to Iran at the World Cup on Friday, with a clash against neighbours England to come.

Page's men fell to a dramatic 2-0 loss at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Iran scored twice deep into injury time after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been sent off.

Wales, playing in their first World Cup for 64 years, need to beat England on Tuesday and hope other results go their way to reach the last 16.

"We can't sit and cry about it," said Page. "We've got an opportunity to put it right.

"Thankfully the game is just around the corner so we can go out and give our supporters something to cheer about.

"They've shown massive commitment to come over so it really disappoints me that we gave them that performance today. We'll bounce back, pick 'em up, and go again."