UrduPoint.com

'We Can't Cry About' Iran Defeat, Says Wales' Page

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 08:04 PM

'We can't cry about' Iran defeat, says Wales' Page

Rob Page said his Wales team could not "sit and cry about" their agonising late defeat to Iran at the World Cup on Friday, with a clash against neighbours England to come

AlRayyan, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Rob Page said his Wales team could not "sit and cry about" their agonising late defeat to Iran at the World Cup on Friday, with a clash against neighbours England to come.

Page's men fell to a dramatic 2-0 loss at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Iran scored twice deep into injury time after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been sent off.

Wales, playing in their first World Cup for 64 years, need to beat England on Tuesday and hope other results go their way to reach the last 16.

"We can't sit and cry about it," said Page. "We've got an opportunity to put it right.

"Thankfully the game is just around the corner so we can go out and give our supporters something to cheer about.

"They've shown massive commitment to come over so it really disappoints me that we gave them that performance today. We'll bounce back, pick 'em up, and go again."

Related Topics

World Iran Wales

Recent Stories

Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From ..

Bulgaria to Buy Eight More F-16 Fighter Jets From US - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

38 seconds ago
 Yandex NV Mulls Split From Russian Business Due to ..

Yandex NV Mulls Split From Russian Business Due to Geopolitical Uncertainties

42 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation, relief work going on in flood-affe ..

Rehabilitation, relief work going on in flood-affected areas of Balochistan: Far ..

3 minutes ago
 Jamad-ul-Awwal crescent sighted

Jamad-ul-Awwal crescent sighted

3 minutes ago
 JICA's Ito Teruyuki calls on Ayaz Sadiq

JICA's Ito Teruyuki calls on Ayaz Sadiq

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.