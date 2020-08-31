‘We couldn’t bowl well,’ says Babar Azam

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan’s T20 International Captain Babar Azam expressed disappointed over bowling performance in 2nd Test match against England, saying that he needed to handle the bowlers and tell them a few things.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan’s Twenty International (T20I) Captain Babar Azam said that poor bowling was the only reason of defeat in 2nd Test against England.

“We couldn’t bowl well while our total was good,” said Babar Azam while giving his reaction on yesterday defeat in 2nd Test against England.

Babar Azam was disappointed over bowling performance after England won the second T201 by five wickets. Pakistan set the target of 196 but the brilliant half-centuries by Dawid Malan and Captain Eoin Morgan chased it successfully.

“The credit of England’s victory against Pakistan goes to Malan and Morgan for how well they played,” he further said.

Babar Azam said that they would learn a lot from this series.

“I just need to handle the bowlers and tell them a few things,” said the captain.

Pakistan’s left-arm quick Mohammad Amir limped off soon after having bowled just two overs.

Answering to a question about the well-being of Mohammad Amir, the captain said that he was feeling pain in his right hamstring.

“It has been iced and Pakistan’s medical staff will see him tomorrow (today),” said Babar Azam.

"He's feeling pain in his right hamstring, it's been iced and they (Pakistan's medical staff) will see him tomorrow (Monday)," a team spokesman told AFP when asked if Amir would be fit for Tuesday's series finale, also at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan said he was playing "better than ever" as he led from the front in his side’s victory.

Morgan made 66 off just 33 balls and fellow left-hander Dawid Malan took the game away from Pakistan during a third-wicket stand of 112.