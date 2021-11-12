UrduPoint.com

“We Did Not Lose, We Learned,”: Shaheen Afridi Reacts After Losing Semi-final

Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that they will come back soon and will spread smiles.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday said that they did not lose rather they learned.

He said that they would come back stronger and would spread smiles.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Pakistan, we gave it our all and will continue to do so. We did not lose. We learned. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger and spread smiles. #PakistanZindabad,”.

His reaction came after Pakistan lost against Australia in the second semi-find at Dubai International stadium.

Pakistan opener Muhammad Rizwan also shared picture of all the players on Twitter and gave a general message to both players and their supporters to keep continue their struggle.

He wrote, “Diya Jalaye rakhna hai! #Alhumdulillah #Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also asked the players to not to be disappointed or heartbroken and strictly prohibited them to blame each other. He asked the players to maintain their momentum and unity, saying that they played well and showed good performance and the same was expected from them in the upcoming matches.

