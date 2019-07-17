UrduPoint.com
We Don't Have Funds To Send Team For Asian Men's U-23 Volleyball C'ship: Chairman PVF

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) will field a strong outfit for the Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship provided it gets required funds from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to proceed with its plan, Chairman PVF Chaudhry Yaqoob said on Wednesday

"Our players are undergoing rigorous training at a camp at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. They can prove their talent, but we don't have required funds to send them for the event," Yaqoob told APP.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the top-flight tournament, scheduled to be held at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from August 3 to 11. Pakistan have been pitted in Group C along with Chinese Taipei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Yaqoob said that the federation wanted to send the team for the event on July 31. "We've written PSB, asking them to support us as we don't have sufficient funds to send our team for the event."He said the team was being trained by South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon, who was hired by the federation for a six-month period. The Korean has replaced Iran's Hamid Movahedi following the end of his two-year contract with the federation, last spring. "Kim is a very seasoned coach. He is focusing on speed and agility of the players besides improving their skills. I'm sure the boys are going to produce brilliant results under him," Yaqoob added.

