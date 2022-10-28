UrduPoint.com

"We May Not Have Real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz Responds To Zimbabwean President Over His Team Victory

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that they have real cricketing spirit and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have given an interesting response to Zimbabwean President over victory of Zimbabwe team against Pakistan.

The Prime Minister has said that they may not have a real Mr. Bean but have really cricketing spirit. He says that they have a funny thing of bouncing back.

He has also congratulated Zimbabwe President over victory of his team against Pakistan.

He has tweeted, " We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .

. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)

Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏,"

Earlier, Zimbabwe President had tweeted, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼,".

In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 clash with Pakistan at Perth, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run.

