We played poorly in the series against Lanka, Sarfraz

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad admitted here on Wednesday that his team played poorly throughout the three match T20 series against Sir Lanka and failed to come out of the pressure to perform to a required level, losing the series to a young side.

"Our team failed in all the three departments of the game, batting, bowling and fielding and we were never able to put up a fight back in all the three matches of the series," he said in the post match comments after his side lost the third and last match by 13 runs before suffering back to back defeats in the opening and second matches by 64 and 35 runs respectively.

"Indeed it was a dismal performance on part of our team, we performed poorly, batted badly, bowling badly and dropped catches and all these factors kept us under pressure throughout the series which we lost," he said.

Sarfraz said the young Sri Lankan deserved to win as it played good and fighting cricket.

He expressed his disappointment the way the team performed in the series saying, "We could not get good start in all the three matches, lost early wickets, failed to chase runs and our bowlers were not effective and we showed too many lapses in the fielding which let us down," he said.

Sarfraz who seemed visibly shaken and perturbed by this shocking series loss at the hands of a second string young Lankan side said, "We need to demonstrate higher level of cricket if we have to retain our number tag in the T20 cricket, we need to work really hard." He said there is no excuse to defeat. "If you don't perform in the middle (ground) how can you win," he said.

The jubilant Sri Lankan skipper Dusun Shanaka expressed his delight on his team's wonderful performance of series victory.

"I feel honoured to lead this young side which produced unmatched performance throughout the T20 series," he said.

He gave victory credit to collective efforts and bonding and unity among the team players who exhibited smart cricket to outplay world number one Pakistan in series.

"It is a rare achievement by the young Lankan side to first time win a T20 series and we accomplished this task in Pakistan and this performance will be long remembered," he said.

The Lankan captain expressed his gratitude to the lively and supporting crowd which cheered every good performance of his team.

He also thanked the Pakistan armed forces, Government and the Pakistan Cricket board for holding their tour successfully.

Commenting on today's game, he said though his team failed to build a good total but it came up with a plan to make good and timely decisions in the field by utilizing different types of bowlers and with quality fielding to restrict Pakistan from target hunt.

"It was another good game which we played and we managed a win despite some hurdles which we managed to overcome as Pakistan had a good second wicket stand but as soon it was broken we were back into the game and finally won it," said the young skipper.

To a question, he said he looks forward to again visit Pakistan whenever a cricket opportunity comes as it was very interesting to visit this country where people love the game.