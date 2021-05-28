UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘We Preferred Local Players Over Foreign For Our Squad’

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:42 PM

‘We preferred local players over foreign for our squad’  

Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram says it is a new beginning for them despite that they are at the top in points table adding that  they also don’t have players who were previously selected earlier but luckily they have good replacements.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram said that they preferred local players over foreigners for remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

Wasim Akram said they had option of choosing overseas players but they preferred the emerging Pakistani players.

He expressed these words while talking to a reporter.

The Karachi Kings President said they made efforts to pick similar replacements as most of the players were not available for the competition in June.

“It will be a new beginning for us despite that we are at the top in points table.

We also don’t have players who were selected earlier but thank we had good replacements,” said Wasim.

He said “We got Najeeb Zadran, Thisara Perara and Martin Guptill in the replacement draft. Qasim Akram is another gem in the squad. I’ve seen him, he is a gun fielder,”.

He also said: “We can fill our squad with two overseas but I don’t want them to sit at the bench. It’s better I provide chances to young Pakistani talent,” he added,

It may be mentioned here that Karachi Kings are at the top of the table with six points.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Young May June Karachi Kings Top

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day ..

16 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

21 minutes ago

114,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

37 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

39 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.