‘We preferred local players over foreign for our squad’  

Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram says it is a new beginning for them despite that they are at the top in points table adding that they also don’t have players who were previously selected earlier but luckily they have good replacements.

Wasim Akram said they had option of choosing overseas players but they preferred the emerging Pakistani players.

He expressed these words while talking to a reporter.

The Karachi Kings President said they made efforts to pick similar replacements as most of the players were not available for the competition in June.

“It will be a new beginning for us despite that we are at the top in points table.

We also don’t have players who were selected earlier but thank we had good replacements,” said Wasim.

He said “We got Najeeb Zadran, Thisara Perara and Martin Guptill in the replacement draft. Qasim Akram is another gem in the squad. I’ve seen him, he is a gun fielder,”.

He also said: “We can fill our squad with two overseas but I don’t want them to sit at the bench. It’s better I provide chances to young Pakistani talent,” he added,

It may be mentioned here that Karachi Kings are at the top of the table with six points.