UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'We Showed Character' - Wallabies Coach Relieved By France Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

'We showed character' - Wallabies coach relieved by France win

Brisbane, Australia, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Wallabies coach Dave Rennie admitted his team were fortunate to conjure a miraculous win against France in their opening Test of the season, and said they have plenty of room for improvement.

Australia looked dead and buried as the clock ticked down to the final whistle in Brisbane on Wednesday evening before an amateurish mistake at the death by Les Bleus.

All debutant fullback Melvyn Jaminet had to do was boot the ball into touch from a lineout after the hooter sounded when they were leading 21-20.

But instead he threw a wild pass that handed Australia possession for one last attack, which culminated in a penalty that Noah Lolesio converted to win the game 23-21.

"There was a lot of character shown by the boys. We had a few opportunities at the end that we didn't nail so was pleased to get the job done," said New Zealander Rennie, who secured only his second win in seven games since being appointed.

"It's Test footy and we've had a win so happy about that, but we know we can be a lot better.

"We've had three weeks where we've worked the boys pretty hard and it looked like a first Test performance, a little bit scratchy, a little bit of inaccuracy," he added.

"If we can tidy that up we can apply more pressure and hopefully turn that into points." Those unforced errors -- missed tackles, forward passes and turnovers -- cost the Wallabies dearly in the opening stages when they slipped 15-0 behind against an inexperienced, but feisty, French team missing a host of regulars.

They tightened up their game in the second stanza with the bench injecting fresh energy, but it was far from convincing.

"We made a couple of errors early, one ball spat out of the scrum and they scored off it and the other one we got our defensive screen wrong and they scored off it," admitted Rennie.

"But I thought we finished the first-half pretty strong ... we started really well second half and we certainly created opportunities, we've just got to be better." France, playing just a day after coming out of two weeks of quarantine, will be fuming at their sloppy finish, but there were also plenty of positives for coach Fabien Galthie, who called it a learning experience for his young side.

"It's a test of character, this tour," he said of his inexperienced squad which includes a strong representation from the France teams that won the last two under-20 world titles.

"Apart from a match in Scotland two years ago, which we lost long before the end, all our (recent) defeats were played on almost the last action. It's part of the game.

"We will move on," he added.

"We are looking to the next meeting. The path that awaits us, to go through it well, we will have to have this type of experience. It teaches us a lot."The two teams will now focus on recovery ahead of the second Test in Melbourne next Tuesday, where France will again be aiming for their first win in Australia since 1990.

The short turnaround, and a third Test back in Brisbane on July 17, is likely to see both coaches rotate their teams more than normal.

Related Topics

Dead Attack World Australia France Job Young Brisbane Melbourne July All From Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

9 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

10 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

8 hours ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

8 hours ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.