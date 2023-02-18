UrduPoint.com

'We Still Have Hope,' Says Brother Of Ghanaian Footballer Missing After Trkiye Quakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Isaac Twasam has been hoping that his brother, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who went missing after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Trkiye, is found alive

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor's Atsu was in Hatay when the disaster struck, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

"We are still looking for Atsu. We still have hope ... we are hopeful he is alive," Twasam told Anadolu.

Twasam said he saw many survivors come out of the building, and hopes Atsu was also rescued from the rubble and is under treatment in some hospital.

"I want to appeal to the hospitals. We are working with disaster agency AFAD to place his pictures in all hospitals in Trkiye," Twasam said.

