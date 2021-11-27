UrduPoint.com

Weather Forces Cancellation Of Killington Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Weather forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers made the first run

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers made the first run.

The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow.

French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec.

Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.

But not even 10 runners made it down the hill before organizers called a halt.

"Due to the continuous gusts of wind, the jury together with the organisers have decided to cancel today's @KillingtonMtn women's giant slalom," the international ski federation (FIS) said in a statement.

US star Mikaela Shiffrin had managed just the ninth-fastest time, 1.38sec behind Worley.

Shiffrin, aiming for a fourth overall title this season after an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign, opened her campaign with a giant slalom victory in Soelden in October, where she suffered a back injury.

She returned to action last week at Levi, where she was edged in two slaloms by Vlhova, who pulled level with the two-time Olympic champion at the top of the early overall standings.

